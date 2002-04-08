LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA ( ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company held its Annual General Meeting per Swiss law. Shareholders cast their votes through the independent proxy appointed by the shareholders.



Shareholders re-elected Douglas Williams, Monika Bütler, Alan Colowick, Tom Graney, Carl June, Werner Lanthaler, Andrea Pfeifer, Monica Shaw and Roy Twyman to their positions on the Board of Directors. Douglas Williams will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Douglas Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AC Immune, commented: “In 2021, AC Immune successfully progressed and expanded its pipeline of innovative product candidates, diversifying its interests within the field of neurodegenerative diseases. Looking ahead, the Company is advancing into the second half of 2022 with a strong direction and clear objectives designed to generate value for patients and shareholders. We remain on track to report four additional clinical data readouts in 2022, and have cash for operations deep into 2024. Based on its scientific excellence and the strength of its experienced management team, the Company continues to push forward in its goals to pioneer the delivery of precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. This is exemplified by the three clinical readouts already communicated during the first half of 2022.”

Since the beginning of the year, AC Immune reported:

Interim Phase 1b/2a data confirming the potent immunogenicity of the anti-pTau vaccine ACI-35.030 in Alzheimer’s disease, positioning ACI-35.030 as a first-in-class therapeutic





The first clinical proof-of-concept data for an alpha-synuclein positron emission tomography (PET) tracer





Topline results from the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative (API) Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease (ADAD) Colombia Trial evaluating the anti-Abeta antibody crenezumab. Though the trial did not meet statistical significance on either co-primary endpoint, encouraging numerical differences favouring crenezumab over placebo were observed across the co-primary, multiple secondary, and exploratory endpoints. Further analyses of data from the trial remain ongoing



During the Annual General Assembly, shareholders also approved all resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors.

The meeting was held in accordance with the requirements of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3, issued by the Swiss Federal Council.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, NO and RU.

