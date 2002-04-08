SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the "Company" or "MFH") ( MFH), a digital fintech group powered by blockchain technology, today announced that it received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing rule 5250(c)(1) and the matter is now closed.

The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on May 13, 2022, that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the failure to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2021. The Company regained compliance with such Nasdaq continued listing requirement as a result of filing the annual report on Form 20-F on June 15, 2022, for the period ended December 31, 2021.

