TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) will announce on June 28, 2022, prior to market open, its fifth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ending March 31, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by CEO Tricia Symmes and CFO Matt Sale.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Date: June 28, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046 Passcode: 9492125

International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323 Passcode: 9492125

WEBCAST LINK

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided above. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast; however, the presentation may only be viewed via the webcast. Participants who miss the live call can view a replay at any time via the link provided.



About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health, a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company, owns three licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history, and operates a strategically located distribution centre, all in the province of Ontario. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the adult-use and medical markets and is pursuing opportunities in select international jurisdictions. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners.

Forward Looking Information

