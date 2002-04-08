SINGAPORE, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet®, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced a collaboration with Singapore's Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) to support Singapore's National Quantum-Safe Network (NQSN) project. Funded by the National Research Foundation, Singapore (NRF), the NQSN seeks to develop an ultra-secure communications and services infrastructure to safeguard digital transactions against sophisticated cyber threats.



Representatives from Fortinet and the National University of Singapore (NUS), which hosts the QEP, signed a memorandum-of-understanding (MOU) at the TechXLR8 Asia event in Singapore on 3rd June 2022. Fortinet’s work with NQSN will support QEP in proof of concepts and jointly explore use cases for quantum-safe communications. Fortinet will provide resources in network security including prototypes that can interface to quantum devices for trials within the NQSN.

Fortinet has demonstrated capabilities to interoperate with a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system. QKD technology can create random encryption keys and transmit them in a secure way across a fibre connection. Leveraging on its capabilities to offer security-driven networking solutions, Fortinet’s firewalls were able to receive randomly-generated quantum keys, and use them to encrypt data to be sent 20 kilometres remotely using Fortinet IP-VPN (Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network) solutions to provide quantum-safe encryption.

As a partner in NQSN, Fortinet is at the forefront of the forward-looking national initiative that seeks to thwart cyber attacks from future, large-scale quantum computers and identify new use cases for quantum technologies. Through this collaboration, Fortinet will support Singapore’s ongoing transition into a trusted digital innovation hub.

Alexander Ling, Director of the QEP and an Associate Professor at NUS, said, “The National Quantum-Safe Network will rely on public-private collaborations to become an effective testbed. It needs to bridge advanced quantum-safe communication technologies to practical use-cases. We welcome the involvement of Fortinet as an experienced cybersecurity provider in pursuing this mission.”

Jess Ng, Fortinet Country Head of Singapore and Brunei, said, "Fortinet is dedicated to being at the frontline of Singapore’s Smart Nation initiatives, through a range of private and public sector cybersecurity partnerships. Fortinet’s support for the QEP will boost the development of quantum-safe communication technologies that will transform the digital landscape. This will also set the stage for organizations to adopt a security-driven networking approach when it comes to future deployment.”

