NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), Rollins, Inc. (: ROL), Lightwave Logic, Inc. ( LWLG), and Target Corporation (: TGT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY)

On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.

Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.

On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.

Rollins, Inc. (: ROL)

On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. ( LWLG)

On June 2, 2022, during trading hours, market analyst Kerrisdale Capital published a report entitled “Lightwave Logic, Inc. ( LWLG, Financial): A High-Frequency Failure” which alleged, among other things, that “[u]nderneath the façade of accomplishment… is almost nothing of substance[,]” and that “Lightwave hasn’t ever come close to commercializing anything: in the 15 years since it’s gone public, it has generated a toal of about $6 thousand in revenues, which stands in start contrast to the steady stream of promotional announcements celebrating overhyped prototype completions, product tests, and patents over that time.” The report also alleged that “Lightwave’s polymer ‘technology’ is behind the curve and the feasibility of a manufacturing process to commercialize it [and] may never be achieved[.]”

On this news, Lightwave Logic’s stock fell $0.99 per share, or 12%, to close at $6.94 per share on June 2, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Target Corporation (: TGT)

On May 18, 2022, before trading hours, Target announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. The Company also provided guidance, expecting second quarter 2022 “operating income margin rate [to] be in a wide range centered around first quarter’s operating margin rate of 5.3 percent.”

On this news, Target’s stock price fell $53.67 per share, or over 25%, to close at $161.61 per share on May 18, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, just three weeks later, on June 7, 2022, before trading hours, Target revised its guidance, expecting the second quarter 2022 operating margin rate to “be in a range around 2%.” The Company attributed the change to “a set of actions to right-size [Target’s] inventory for the balance of the year[.]”

On this news, Target’s stock fell $3.69, or 2.3%, to close at $155.98 per share on June 7, 2022.

