Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against 17 Education & Technology Group, Inc. (“17 E&T” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YQ) on behalf of 17 E&T stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether 17 E&T has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around December 4, 2020, 17 E&T conducted its initial public offering, selling 27.4 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $10.50 per ADS.

Then, on June 10, 2022, 17 E&T announced its first quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $3.9 million alongside a nearly 50% fall in revenue from the prior year to $36.82 million.

On this news, 17 E&T’s stock price fell $1.65 per share, or 21.31%, to close at $2.40 per share on June 10, 2022.

