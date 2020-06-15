SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) securities betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-03026 (C.D. Cal.). Theclass action lawsuit charges Mullen Automotive and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit,, No. 22-cv-00976 (C.D. Cal.), is also pending.: Mullen Automotive purports to be an electronic vehicle manufacturer. On, Mullen Technologies, Inc. underwent a merger with and into Net Element, Inc. and changed its name to Mullen Automotive, Inc. In announcing its merger, Mullen Automotive represented that it "expect[ed] to launch the Dragonfly K50, a luxury sports car, in the first half of 2021 through ICI (Independent Commercial Importers)." Prior to the merger, Mullen Automotive's shares traded under the ticker symbol NETE.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mullen Automotive overstated its ability and timeline regarding production; (ii) Mullen Automotive overstated its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motor; (iii) Mullen Automotive overstated its battery technology and capabilities; (iv) Mullen Automotive overstated its ability to sell its branded products; (v) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (vi) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (vii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Mullen Automotive securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class.is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins& Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

