Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SoftBank Group Corp. (""or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: SFTBY).



The investigation concerns whether SoftBank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 12, 2022, Bloomberg published an article entitled “SoftBank’s Son Pays Price for Tech Bets With $20 Billion Loss.” The article reported, in relevant part, that SoftBank’s Chief Executive Officer “Masayoshi Son is paying a steep price for his outsized wagers on money-losing technology companies,” noting that “Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. reported a record annual loss at its Vision Fund unit as a selloff in tech shares pummeled the value of its portfolio companies, including public holdings like Coupang Inc., Uber Technologies Inc. and Didi Global Inc.”

On this news, SoftBank’s stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 5.7%, to close at $17.05 per share on May 12, 2022.

