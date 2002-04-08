LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVE 2022 -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( OTMO ), the platform powering the mobility economy, today introduced its Mobility Intelligence solutions focused on three high growth categories: electric vehicle (EV) adoption, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and urban planning. These solutions expand Otonomo’s existing curated data product offerings with new actionable insights derived by applying proprietary data science, machine learning and advanced analytics. Otonomo is exhibiting this week at the MOVE 2022 conference in London, where attendees can see demonstrations of the new Mobility Intelligence Solutions at the Otonomo booth #307.



Otonomo’s Mobility Intelligence proprietary machine learning and data science creates a digital twin model with over 30 unique indicators that allows predictive real-world modeling. Otonomo’s technology assesses human movement, analyzes real-world personas, context, intent, rider segmentation, preferences, and needs, then transforms large-scale data into actionable mobility intelligence.

The differentiator of Otonomo’s data-informed insights is in the fusing of rich data sources to understand multi-modal human movement. The data depth and breadth includes daily, up to date, near real time physical sources from mobile devices, municipalities, charging networks, micro mobility performance and soon it will integrate Otonomo’s multi-layered connected vehicle data.

“I’m excited for Otonomo to expand our offering from connected vehicle data that our customers apply so effectively in their products and services, to solutions where we apply our own data science to give new and existing customers deep actionable insights. Using our mobility intelligence platform, our customers can understand the modes of movement in their cities and reduce CO2 emissions through the use of electric vehicles, smart city planning and more accessible mobility services,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder of Otonomo.

Otonomo’s Mobility Intelligence dashboard enables users to access the new solutions:

Otonomo enables MaaS providers to optimize operational efficiency and increase ROI with access to clusters of demand for ridership through Otonomo’s intelligence platform with supporting data streams and feeds from customer data lakes and applications. Otonomo helps providers of mobility services match supply with up-to-date demand data by deploying stations in optimal locations based on predictive performance metrics, reallocating their resources, and rebalancing their fleet to maximize ridership. This also help cities drive positive modal shift by increasing service accessibility of mobility services to the people that are most likely to use them. EV Intelligence: Otonomo enables EV charging providers, OEMs and cities undergoing EV adoption to optimally deploy charging stations and sites, maximizing ROI and service accessibility. Otonomo can predict demand and work with EV charge point operators to pinpoint optimal locations for placing future charging stations. Data-driven EV planners gain access to accurate measurements of demand for EV charging sites in each city, precise mapping of underserved zones across primary EV corridors. This also gives EV automakers insights into which charge point operators may be best for partnerships in specific geographies.





“As large cities must find solutions to livability and sustainability issues caused by traffic congestion, noise and emissions, a more systematic use of real-time mobility data has become critical,” said Claire Elnécavé, Senior Consultant at PTOLEMUS Consulting Group. “The use of un-siloed, open-to-all data intelligence is a major part of the solution to build multi-modal transport and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and reduce the environmental footprint of transportation. Otonomo clearly aims to be part of the solution.”

Mobility Intelligence is one more tool in the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform which is powering the mobility economy across connected vehicles, fleet, insurance, urban planning, EV and mobility services. Leveraging the data and insights provided by Otonomo, companies, municipalities and government institutions can all make informed decisions to drive growth, save money and transform their outcomes.

Otonomo at MOVE 2022 – June 15 and 16, 2022

Otonomo will hold technology demonstrations at booth #307 highlighting the business impact of its Smart Mobility Data Platform and how it is powering the mobility economy. In addition, CMO Fred Kohout will present on the “Smart Cities” track on June 15 at 13:50, addressing the ways that mobility data can bridge the activation gap.

To schedule an onsite meeting with Otonomo, please visit: https://info.otonomo.io/event-move-2022

About Otonomo

Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

