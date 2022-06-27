Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Ferguson plc (

NYSE:FERG, Financial)(LSE:FERG, Financial) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 307,026 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 27, 2022 up to and including July 1, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

June 27, 2022

66,971

9262.4085

XLON

June 28, 2022

66,519

9376.0000

XLON

June 29, 2022

23,436

9332.9189

XLON

June 30, 2022

92,896

9126.8978

XLON

July 1, 2022

57,204

9030.0000

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 20,302,387 shares in treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 211,868,795. The figure of 211,868,795 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2780R_1-2022-7-4.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707495/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

img.ashx?id=707495

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles