WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Ferguson plc ( NYSE:FERG, Financial)( LSE:FERG, Financial) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 307,026 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 27, 2022 up to and including July 1, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue June 27, 2022 66,971 9262.4085 XLON June 28, 2022 66,519 9376.0000 XLON June 29, 2022 23,436 9332.9189 XLON June 30, 2022 92,896 9126.8978 XLON July 1, 2022 57,204 9030.0000 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 20,302,387 shares in treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 211,868,795. The figure of 211,868,795 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2780R_1-2022-7-4.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707495/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares



