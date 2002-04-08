WILMINGTON, Del., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC, Financial), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that it has signed a multi-year, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty bearing license with Zebra Technologies Corporation under InterDigital’s standard essential patents related to 4G and 5G wireless, and WiFi technology.



“This agreement is another sign of our strong licensing momentum,” commented Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “As our 16th agreement over the last 18 months it underlines how foundational our technologies are across a growing range of industries in an increasingly connected world.”

Approximately 80 companies including Apple, Huawei, Samsung and Xiaomi have taken licenses to InterDigital’s extensive portfolio of patented innovations in wireless and video technologies. Roughly 800 million devices sold last year and over six billion devices sold within the past decade have been licensed to InterDigital’s patents.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ. InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.



