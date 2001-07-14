Trane® by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, is growing the skilled labor workforce and supporting America’s dedicated military service members through its Trade Warriors program. The hands-on, 8-week training program, launched at Fort Bragg, N.C., was created by the Trane Residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business to provide service men and women with the necessary skills and certifications to begin a successful career in HVAC once they transition to civilian life.

“With a projected skilled labor shortage of 122,000 technicians in HVAC alone, this program will bolster the talent pipeline and help dealers from across the country hire qualified workers,” said Jason Bingham, president of Trane Technologies’ Residential HVAC business. “Most importantly, the Trade Warriors program provides rewarding careers to service members who have dutifully served our country and helps them transition into life after the military.”

The Trade Warriors program began in late 2021 in partnership with Raleigh, North Carolina-based RightTek HVAC Training and the Army’s Career Skills Program at Fort Bragg. The program has successfully trained three cohorts, leading to 20 job placements so far. Fifteen students are taking part in the fourth cohort which began last week, and there are plans to expand the program to other sites. All military men and women within six months of their separation date are eligible for application. Veterans are also eligible for participation.

Through the Trade Warrior curriculum, experienced HVAC professionals train students on residential Trane equipment – from heat pumps and air conditioners to furnaces, air handlers, and ductless systems. Students also receive after-hours access to Trane’s internal Learning Management Systems training programs and online learning modules if they require additional support.

Before becoming Trane Certified Technicians, students must pass the EPA (EPA608) and NATE Ready-to-Work exams which assure they have the fundamental job knowledge and skills that accompany those key technician certifications. Students also receive hands-on preparation for their new careers, logging 1,000 hours toward their North Carolina HVAC License.

At the program’s completion, graduates receive the opportunity for job placements with Trane dealers from across the country. Dealers are prequalified and must meet a minimum salary and benefit level for the soldiers. The program considers the soldiers’ preferred location to match them with an opportunity that best meets their personal and family needs.

“Once we facilitate a placement, we keep an ongoing connection with all Trade Warrior graduates as they transition from the military into a civilian role, which we know can be immensely challenging both physically and emotionally,” said Crystal Hyman, dealer/contractor experience leader for Trane. “From scheduling 30-, 60- and 90-day follow-ups after the program completion to connecting graduates or soon-to-be-graduates with previous cohort participants, we can help our students receive the assistance they need on an ongoing basis.”

Interested applicants can find more information on the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge+website.

