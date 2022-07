AUSTIN, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ( ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today it was awarded a three-year, $18 million Architectural and Engineering on-call Quality Assurance and Inspection Services contract with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in various counties in Southern California.



“Atlas continues to strengthen our quality assurance and quality management services, and we are extremely thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as a premier provider of quality assurance and source inspection activities to Caltrans,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “This contract is another example of the technical capabilities Atlas has built in Southern California and positions us well in a region with robust infrastructure investment needs, given its growing population and upcoming global events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics.”

Under this contract, Atlas will support Caltrans Division of Engineering Services, Material Engineering and Testing Services (METS) on all capital projects in various counties in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernadino, Orange, and San Diego. Atlas will be the trusted partner on these transportation projects to provide specialty materials engineering and source inspections to ensure quality and delivery of these key projects.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The information included in this press release in relation to Atlas has been provided by Atlas and its management team, and forward-looking statements include statements relating to Atlas’ management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and are based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; (2) the risk that our actual results may differ from the guidance we have provided; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our past acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain management and key employees; (4) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under “Risk Factors” therein.

