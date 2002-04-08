Leading esports solutions provider Oddin.gg to provide esports odds feed and help LOOT.BET scale its operations worldwide.

Oddin.gg selected for its highest industry uptime and best odds quality, resulting in higher margins.





MONTREAL, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned LOOT.BET subsidiary has entered into a partnership agreement with Oddin.gg, a world-leading B2B provider of esports odds feeds, risk management services and iFrame solutions. Pursuant to the agreement, Oddin.gg will provide LOOT.BET with its renowned esports odds feed and help LOOT.BET scale its operations worldwide.

“This partnership is excellent news for LOOT.BET, as it will enhance our online betting platform capabilities and functionalities and help us achieve our goal of increasing consumer engagement and topline performance,” said Leigh Hughes, CEO of React Gaming. “Given that Oddin.gg has the highest industry uptime and best odds quality, its solutions could also have a positive impact on our operating margins, which is another benefit of using their solutions.”

“LOOT.BET focuses on providing gamers with the most engaging betting solutions, hence the quality of the odds feed and lines availability are extremely important,” added Peter Zhalau, CEO of LOOT.BET. “Our trading team was impressed with the quality of the esports lines quoted by Oddin.gg. Their team is clearly capable of performing at the highest levels and will help us scale and grow our business worldwide so we can dedicate internal capacities to other initiatives. Oddin.gg has everything we look for in a partner, and we’re excited about working together with them in the years to come.”

“LOOT.BET is one of the most established global esports brands and one of the premier platforms in the esports betting space,” said Marek Suchar, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Oddin.gg. “This partnership confirms that Oddin.gg is moving in the right direction and that the quality of our solution is second to none. We are extremely excited to provide a solution that will certainly help improve LOOT.BET’s trading performance and uptime in the long run.”

In addition, the Board has accepted the resignation of Marc Brassard as a director of the Corporation, to pursue other opportunities. The Board would like to thank Mr. Brassard for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Oddin.gg

Oddin.gg is a world-leading B2B provider of esports odds feeds, risk management services, iFrame solutions, marketing services, and more. The company maximizes its partners' profitability by combining machine learning algorithms with advanced data science. Oddin.gg features a team with 50+ years of combined experience in online betting and esports, with a strong track record with some of the most complex global sportsbooks and platform providers. The company powers solutions for Betway, Yolo Group, EEG, Aspire Global, Altenar and Softswiss, among many other sportsbooks and platform providers on a global scale.

About LOOT.BET

LOOT.BET is a leading company in the esports betting sector, with a focus on live betting and online gaming and building an exceptional product for its 500,000+ registered users. Supported by a professional operational and software development team of over 50 employees, LOOT.BET is world-renowned not only as an established and reliable esports betting platform, but also as a known supporter of the esports industry and a member of the Esports Integrity Commission. For more information, please visit LOOT.BET.

About React Gaming Group

React Gaming Group (formerly known as Intema Solutions Inc.) (TSXV: RGG) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

