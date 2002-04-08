TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 drill program at the Betty Ford and Mascot targets on its Betty property. The Betty property is strategically located in the southern part of the Company’s land package, approximately 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, : WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper(4)) and 40 km east of Newmont Corporation’s (: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee gold deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold(3)). This drill program forms part of the Company’s 2022 fully funded $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, : AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, : KGC).

“Our 2021 maiden diamond drill program on the Betty Ford target returned one of the best holes drilled in the district, intersecting 3.46 g/t gold over 50m from near surface. We are eager to follow up on this exciting discovery to further test the extents of the broad gold zone encountered. We are also excited to commence a maiden diamond drill program at the Mascot Target that hosts three large gold mineralized zones, which we believe may be indicative of the presence of a broader gold system. Our Betty property is located in close proximity to existing large gold and copper deposits along the same fault structure. We look forward to further advancing this prospective and underexplored property,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights of 2022 Betty Drilling Program Include:

Approximately 2,200 m of diamond drilling and 1,650 m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling is planned, focussing primarily on the Betty Ford and Mascot targets (Figure 1).

Drilling at the Betty Ford target will test the depth and strike extents of the gold mineralized zone identified in last season’s maiden diamond drilling program which included 3.46 g/t Au over 50 m in hole BETFD21D003 and 1.17 g/t Au over 48.0 m in BETFD21D001.

Planned drilling at the Mascot target, located approximately 5 km southeast of Betty Ford, represents maiden diamond drilling on this target. Drilling is focusing on 3 known gold mineralized zones (Page, Boop and Davis), where historical RC drilling encountered significant gold and silver mineralization including 2.62 g/t Au & 107 g/t Ag over 41.1 m in hole BETR12-022 at Page, 29.75 g/t Au over 3.1 m in BETR12-012 and 2.19 g/t Au over 10.7 m including 6.05 g/t Au over 3.1m in BETR12-014 at Boop, and 1.48 g/t Au over 21.3 m in BETR12-007 at Davis. See Prospector Metals Corp. (formerly Ethos Gold Corp.) News Release dated June 26, 2012.

Planned RC drilling will also test several additional targets elsewhere on the property including the Betty Black target located directly on the Coffee Creek Fault approximately 5 km west-northwest of Betty Ford and the Betty Grable target which may represent a strike extension of the Betty Ford 1.5 km to the west.

An overview of the planned 2022 Betty drill program, was provided in a Company News Release dated May 18, 2022. To date, the Company has completed the initial phase of diamond drilling at the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge targets on the White Gold property, with further details provided in a Company News Release dated June 13, 2022. Once the Betty drill program is complete, the diamond drill rig will return to the White Gold property to carry out an additional phase of drilling on Ryan’s Surprise. RAB drilling is planned later in the season to test targets along the Ryan’s Trend, a 6.5 km long NNW gold and arsenic soil geochemical trend located approximately 2km west of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which also hosts the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s discoveries. Assay results for all drill programs will be released as they become available and are interpreted by the Company.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 350,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon’s emerging White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold property hosts the Company’s Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1). Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company’s recently acquired VG Deposit also hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 g/t Au(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.17 Moz at 1.46 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz at 1.32 g/t Au(3), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz Au and 7.6 Blb Cu and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Au and 3.3 Blb Cu(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

Qualified Person

Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

