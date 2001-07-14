General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced it has completed the sale of its Helper main meals and Suddenly Salad side dishes businesses to Eagle Family Foods Group in a cash transaction valued at approximately $610 million.

Eagle Foods, a portfolio company of Kelso & Company, is a leading producer and marketer of canned sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk products, and retail snack foods, distributed through U.S. retail channels, foodservice and export, U.S. military, and private label channels.

Net sales for the Helper and Suddenly Salad businesses totaled approximately $235 million in fiscal 2021. General Mills included the impact of this transaction in its Fiscal 2023 guidance issued in its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings press release on June 29, 2022.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

