PR Newswire

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades continues to roll out its expansion plan in the isothermal packaging market by enhancing its line of meal boxes with technology that's 20% more efficient than its current home delivery solution, and by commissioning a new production facility in York, Pennsylvania.

Cascades is improving its line of northbox® isothermal packaging solutions by adding innovative technology: northbox® XTEND™. The composition of this meal box creates a moisture barrier that helps keep the insulation rigid. The packaging keeps food fresh during long transit times and in regions with higher temperatures, and requires less ice. Designed with the circular economy in mind, this packaging solution is made of recycled cardboard and was determined to be recyclable by an external laboratory and prequalified by How2Recycle. The northbox® XTEND™ is a new addition to the comprehensive and customizable northbox® line, optimized to deliver operational gains to customers.

The company is also commissioning a new production site for its northbox® product line: Cascades Enviropac – York. This is the second facility in four months to be opened to support Cascades' growth in the isothermal packaging solutions market. After commissioning its inaugural site in the West of the United States, in Tacoma, Cascades is now expanding its presence in the East, getting closer to its customers and strengthening its position as a strategic partner throughout North America. The first phase of this expansion includes the installation of a state-of-the-art, highly automated packaging line for the production of its isothermal boxes, including the new northbox® XTEND™.

"We're pleased to innovate with our customers to offer them a variety of high-performance and adaptable isothermal packaging solutions. Since 2007, our recycled cardboard meal boxes have been perfected to meet operational and environmental challenges. Our expansion plan in the market is rolling out as anticipated, reinforcing our role as a strategic partner that works in close proximity with customers," said Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group.

These announcements are part of Cascades' strategic plan supporting its growth as a North American leader in sustainable packaging, while contributing to the achievement of one of the goals in its fourth Sustainability Action Plan: that 100% of its manufactured packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

Visit this page to learn more.

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-launches-an-innovative-isothermal-packaging-technology-and-inaugurates-a-new-production-site-301568560.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.