AMC Theatres® ( NYSE:AMC, Financial), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, announced that beginning today, July 5, through the end of October, movies at AMC U.S. locations are just $5 plus tax for showtimes on Tuesdays. To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, AMC guests need only to be a member of the AMC Stubs program, including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join.

In many areas around the country, the value through $5 Discount Tuesdays at AMC is significant. While a premium experience fee applies for movies in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC, the base fee for premium experience movies is also $5.

And what would a trip to the movies be without popcorn and a drink? At participating locations, guests can pair a Cameo-size popcorn with their choice of a 21 oz. ICEE® or a Cameo-size Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink for just $5 plus tax every week on Discount Tuesdays.

In addition to Discount Tuesdays, AMC offers several ways for guests to enjoy great value when seeing a movie at AMC.

AMC Stubs A-List

Frequent moviegoers may benefit from joining the AMC Stubs A-List program. Members enjoy up to three movies per week, in every format offered by AMC, for one low monthly price. In some areas, guests are saving on moviegoing after a single visit to the theatre through AMC Stubs A-List. In addition, A-List also provides all the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere.

AMC Stubs Premiere

For just $15 per year, AMC Stubs Premiere members enjoy benefits like a $5 reward for every $50 spent on tickets and concessions; waived fees for online ticketing purchases; free upsizes on popcorn & fountain drinks, and birthday gift good for a free large popcorn and & soda.

AMC Stubs Insider

FREE to join, AMC Stubs Insider allows guests to take advantage of this special $5 Discount Tuesday offer, as well as earn points towards a $5 reward, enjoy a free refill on the purchase of a large popcorn, receive a birthday gift good for a free large popcorn, and enjoy no online ticketing fees for purchases of four or more tickets in a single transaction.

Matinee Times

Every day of the week, including weekends, AMC offers significant value on movie tickets for showtimes before 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., depending on the location. This includes Premium experience showtimes and movies on their opening weekend. The value varies by location so guests should check showtimes in their area to see the savings.

AMC Fan Faves

AMC offers a selection of fan fave films with tickets for just $5 plus every day. AMC regularly updates its selection of Fan Fave movies. To see what’s available, guests can visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Ffan-faves.

“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic. As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, AMC.

For more information and sign up to become an AMC Stubs member, guests can visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Famcstubs

For more information about Discount Tuesday at AMC, guests can visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Fdiscount-tuesdays

For information on all of AMC discounts and promotions, guests can visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amctheatres.com%2Fdiscounts

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005463/en/