Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Softchoice will report its financial results in the morning prior to market open.

Q2 2022 Conference Call Details

The call will be hosted by Vince De Palma, President & Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Rocco, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: Friday, August 12, 2022

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

DIAL-IN: 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392, Confirmation # 75636215

WEBCAST: https%3A%2F%2Fproduceredition.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1556709%26amp%3Btp_key%3Df414f1961f

TAPED REPLAY: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, Replay Code 636215 # (Available until August 19, 2022)

A link to the webcast will also be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Softchoice’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.softchoice.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. By doing these things we help them create success for their customers and their people. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events including the anticipated date of release of the Company’s second quarter 2022 financial results. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

