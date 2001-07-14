Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the appointment of Joanne Lindberg as Vice President of Sales, North America. As Sonendo continues to scale and further establish its leadership position within the endodontic market, Lindberg will oversee sales strategy and execution across the United States and Canada. With a focus on increasing adoption and driving utilization of the GentleWave System, she will serve as a key member of Sonendo’s commercial leadership team.

“Joanne has a proven track record of scaling and excelling within fast-growing organizations in the technology and medical device spaces and building high-performing teams,” said Michael Smith, chief commercial officer at Sonendo. “Recognizing that she is well-equipped to take on this position, we are confident that Joanne will play an integral role in driving our commercial and sales strategy and execution forward.”

With more than 20 years of relevant experience, Lindberg’s career is chronicled by fast-track promotions and repeated recognition for surpassing sales, revenue and market penetration goals. With a deep understanding of both professional and consumer products, she has experience scaling and leading cross-functional sales, clinical, field marketing and operations teams comprised of hundreds of people. She previously held leadership positions at Align Technology, Samsung Electronics and Johnson & Johnson. A natural leader, Lindberg is a dynamic mentor and coach who prioritizes proactivity, hands-on development and strategic planning.

“With more than 17 million root canal procedures conducted each year across the U.S. and Canada, and with a disruptive yet proven technology in the GentleWave System, I am excited to work with the Sonendo team to deliver on our sales and revenue goals, encouraging more providers to choose the GentleWave System and more patients to ask for it by name,” said Lindberg.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo developed and manufactured the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy, and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices and offers patients an effective, less invasive, and less painful alternative to traditional root canal therapy.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

