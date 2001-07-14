Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that its FantasTech Presale is now live with hundreds of deals on gaming PC components, PC systems, entertainment and tech-related products. The Presale will feature new deals daily and runs until July 11, 2022.

Customers can check out Newegg every day to see new FantasTech Presale deals. The schedule and sale categories are:

Today: PC and ABS gaming desktops

PC and ABS gaming desktops Tomorrow, July 6: PC components and storage

PC components and storage Thursday, July 7: accessories and peripherals

accessories and peripherals Friday, July 8: mobile, smart home, consumer tech and TVs

mobile, smart home, consumer tech and TVs Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10: home and outdoors, health and wellness, toys and hobbies

Featured products available while supplies last (limited supplies) during the FantasTech Presale include:

Customers can buy with confidence during the FantasTech Presale knowing that they will automatically receive the lowest available FantasTech promoted price because of the FantasTech Price Protection program. If during the Presale, a customer buys a price-protected product, identified with a price protection badge, and that same product is listed for a lower price during the official FantasTech Sale, the customer will automatically receive the amount of the price difference as a refund to their original account of payment. No action is required by the customer to receive the price difference amount. Over 600 products offered during the Presale are part of the price protection program. See price protection program details and Frequently Asked Questions: https%3A%2F%2Fnewegg.io%2Ffantastech_price_protection

“The FantasTech Presale is the kickoff for Newegg’s summer savings events, which can encourage customers to pursue new tech-related projects and enjoy finally building their own gaming PC,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. “The FantasTech Presale is a great opportunity for shoppers to get early access to Newegg’s exciting tech deals. With our price protection program on select products, customers can buy with confidence knowing they are automatically getting the best prices for our annual giant summer sale events.”

The official 2022 FantasTech sale kick off will be on Monday, July 11.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

