ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Sales+Confidence, enabling revenue professionals in the U.K. and worldwide to benefit from ZoomInfo’s top sales solutions and data privacy compliance leadership.

As a Sales Confidence Titanium+Sponsor, ZoomInfo will make its inaugural appearance at SaaSGrowth2022, Europe’s top business-to-business sales, revenue, and marketing leadership conference, on Wednesday, July 6. The conference aims to expand networks and reimagine the world of sales with more than 1,500 revenue leaders from across Europe expected to attend.

Three ZoomInfo leaders – Ryan Oosterveld, Head of New Business in EMEA; Nadeem Khan, Head of R&G in EMEA; and Ali Syed, Head of Enterprise Growth in EMEA – will share their thought leadership as featured speakers at the conference. They will discuss approaches to build scalable, successful sales processes, techniques to succeed when building a winning sales culture, and the importance of diversity and inclusion in sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sales Confidence and share our vision to elevate sales professionals and equip them to increase revenue,” said Ray Mariano, Senior Vice President of International Revenue at ZoomInfo. “We continue to make investments in Europe, as we expand that market with the best data, tools, insights, and technology in an integrated platform to help drive an efficient go-to-market motion.”

“I'm excited to have Zoominfo support the Sales Confidence community,” said Sales Confidence Founder and CEO James Ski. “As the world leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence they are perfectly equipped to advise, inspire, and support our global community of revenue leaders to drive growth.”

In addition, Sales Confidence’s extensive global network of sales and marketing leaders and professionals will enable ZoomInfo to expand its product and data offerings to align with the demands of its present and future European customers. This partnership also opens the door for ZoomInfo to leverage its privacy and compliance leadership by educating sales and marketing teams on evolving privacy regulations around the world, such as GDPR in Europe.

ZoomInfo has emphasized its commitment to expansion in Europe this year. In addition to opening its first office in London and building the staff to more than three dozen, ZoomInfo has increased its investment in data quality, added millions of professional profiles to its platform, and hired its first Chief Compliance Officer, Simon McDougall, who formerly served as Deputy Commissioner for the Information Commissioner’s Office.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005063/en/