The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanofi (“Sanofi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sanofi announced on June 30, 2022, that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed Phase 3 studies of tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis (MS) and myasthenia gravis on partial clinical hold. As a result, new enrollment in the United States (U.S.) is paused, and participants in the U.S. who have been in the trial for fewer than 60 days shall suspend study drug.” The Company added, “[t]he FDA action was based on a limited number of cases of drug-induced liver injury that have been identified with tolebrutinib exposure in Phase 3 studies.” Based on this news, shares of Sanofi fell by more than 5% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005541/en/