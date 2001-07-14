J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue second quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. An online, real-time webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available at investor.jbhunt.com on July 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. CDT. An online replay of the earnings call webcast will be available a few hours after the completion of the call.

