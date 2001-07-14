Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of CS Insurance Strategies, Inc., a full-service insurance agency based in Chicago. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Charles Smith, CS Insurance Strategies is a minority-owned brokerage providing employee health and benefits, business insurance, and risk management consulting services to organizations of all sizes across the US. CS Insurance Strategies serves clients across all industries, with specialized expertise in municipal, non-profit, and minority-owned businesses. All ten employees will join MMA.

“Over the years, CS Insurance Strategies has grown to be a dynamic and influential organization under Charles’ leadership. The agency’s commitment to helping clients navigate complicated risk and insurance issues very much mirrors our own passion for serving growing businesses. We are looking forward to welcoming the CS team to MMA,” commented Tony Chimino, CEO of MMA’s Midwest region.

Mr. Smith added: “This is an exciting next step for CS Insurance Strategies. By joining MMA, our capacity to deliver more competitive strategies and innovative solutions to mid-market clients has increased exponentially. In addition, the growth opportunities for our colleagues and dedication to serving the local community will continue to expand.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh+McLennan+Agency+%28MMA) provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,000 colleagues and 160 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With around 40,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over $18 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy+Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver+Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005155/en/