The Leading Performance Running Brand Unveils a New Global Ad Campaign, Calling All Humans to Experience the Transformative Power of a Run

GOLETA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), launches a new global brand platform, FLY HUMAN FLY. As the brand's most extensive globally integrated marketing campaign to date, HOKA will extend an invitation to runners of all abilities to experience a place of joy, optimism, and limitless possibilities. FLY HUMAN FLY will act as a catalyst to encourage consumers to meet HOKA at the starting line and take flight to new heights – together. The campaign will be amplified globally across owned media, digital platforms, and out-of-home.

The FLY HUMAN FLY campaign introduces – Pursuit – HOKA's anthem film. The 60 second spot establishes HOKA's belief in the transcendent power of movement, in this case, a run. Fueled by HOKA, Pursuit features heroes entering a magical world filled with joy, optimism, and superhuman possibility. With brand, product, and human stories, HOKA's strategic approach and marketing investments will meet consumers at every step in their journey.

"HOKA has been championed by a strong community of endurance athletes from the very beginning. When a consumer tries a HOKA product, they fall in love with our product innovation that delivers an experience that is both easy on the body and world class fast. Thus, the brand growing primarily by word of mouth up until this point," said Norma Delaney, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at HOKA. "Those that know us, are fans for life. The FLY HUMAN FLY global campaign is an invitation for humans everywhere to experience HOKA and fly into a world of new possibility."

The FLY HUMAN FLY campaign will introduce a strong visual language, utilizing the bold colors HOKA is known for in its product offerings and elevate the iconic HOKA bird logo – creating synergies across campaign elements and driving brand recognition. Big, bold ideas will come to life through distinct new creative, a HOKA website refresh, new product innovations, experiential events at HOKA retail stores, and ongoing integrated marketing stories. HOKA is promoting the ad campaign with an extensive global rollout plan, including out of home assets in key global cities, digital, and national video spots on connected TV platforms.

HOKA distinguishes itself in the marketplace as a human-first performance brand, evidenced by its rich story telling platform "Humans of HOKA." Through the stories of real humans, HOKA shares the brand's core values and DNA, and celebrates the heart, soul, and power of humanity to change the world. HOKA will tell these incredible stories of athletes of all levels and capabilities through video, blog and native brand channels. FLY HUMAN FLY will continue to build upon the brand's DNA and core values.

Timed to the FLY HUMAN FLY launch, HOKA introduces the Mach 5, the next iteration of its iconic Mach franchise, offering a race-ready, performance-driven running shoe. With a perfect balance between speed and comfort, the Mach 5 energizes runners to catch whatever it is they're chasing, from a race day PR to that feeling of flight, faster. The launch further solidifies the brand's position as a pioneer in the performance category and will be complemented by an ancillary marketing campaign.

Amplifying HOKA's message of FLY HUMAN FLY, HOKA is partnering with Achilles International, a nonprofit which transforms the lives of people with disabilities through athletic programs and social connection. Achilles International has empowered over 150,000 athletes of all ages and ability levels and veterans to participate in endurance events around the globe. With significant presence at major marathons worldwide, and with the aid of guides and gear, Achilles helps to break down barriers to the start line. Together, HOKA will further their mission through monetary and product donations and amplifying the Achilles mission via dedicated Humans of HOKA storytelling highlighting the inspiring stories of these athletes.

