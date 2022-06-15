PR Newswire

Fans can enter for the chance to win the new Jayson Tatum Autographed Size 15 Air Jordan XXXVI 'Ruffles' Player Exclusive sneakers by purchasing a specially marked Ruffles® bag

PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jayson Tatum sets his sights on an NBA Championship, Ruffles® is bringing extra heat to the court with an exclusive sneaker collaboration with the three-time NBA All-Star, NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Ruffles Chip Deal™ athlete. The brand is also heating things up on store shelves with the release of a brand-new flavor innovation, Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle, which gives a fiery kick to the classic pickle taste fans know and love.

As a brand famous for the ridges on its chips, Ruffles has been on a mission to inspire fans across the nation to unapologetically own what makes them unique – their "ridges." Often, the clothes and shoes we wear are an extension of who we are, which is why the Official Chip of the NBA and Tatum teamed up to create the Air Jordan XXXVI 'Ruffles' Player Exclusive sneakers and have devised the perfect game plan to help fans add these one-of-a-kind sneakers to their collection.

Starting today, fans can simply purchase a specially marked bag of the new Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle, Ruffles Original, Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream or Tatum's signature flavor, Ruffles Flamin' Hot® BBQ, and enter the code on the bag at RufflesSneakers.com for a chance to win one of the weekly sneaker sweepstakes prizes. For each code redeemed, fans will also be entered into the grand prize Jayson Tatum Bundle drawing, which includes an autographed Nike Swingman player jersey, Wilson NBA authentic indoor/outdoor basketball and an autographed pair of size 15 Air Jordan XXXVI Player Exclusive sneakers.

"When I launched my signature flavor with Ruffles, I was already imagining a custom PE to match," said Tatum. "I love how they turned out, definitely indicative of my style and my game. I hope when kids saw me wearing them, it reminded and encouraged them to dream big and OWN YOUR RIDGES®."

Dripping with detail, the shoes are bold, colorful and bright and incorporate elements of both Tatum and Ruffles throughout. While the shoes depict the signature Ruffles color scheme and ridge elements, the inclusion of Tatum's logo, number and son's name showcases just who inspired these originals. All collectible sneakers will feature Tatum's signature and are created in size 15 to reflect his shoe size.

"Jayson has been an amazing partner, and we were excited to team up with him again to give consumers a chance to win a pair of these unique Jordan XXXVI Player Exclusives. Our Chip Deal athletes, like Jayson, embody our brand motto, owning their ridges in all aspects of life – and these shoes depict the boldness and playfulness that's become synonymous with owning your ridges," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "But more than that, we're thrilled to be able to take this sneaker collaboration one step further to meet our fans where they are at the intersection of hoops and sneaker culture, as well as bring them a delicious new flavor that we know they'll love."

The new Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle is available for a limited time in stores nationwide and on snacks.com in 8.0oz bags for $4.79 and 2.5oz bags for $2.19. The contest window opens today and will close on July 31. Be sure to follow Ruffles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information.

