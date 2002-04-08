Cambridge, MA U.S.A. (June 15, 2022) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care, today announced the appointment of Roberto Pili, M.D., as a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Pili is a highly respected oncologist and brings to Allarity deep expertise in renal cancers, as well as the development of targeted therapies for personalized medicine.



“Dr. Pili is a highly respected doctor and researcher, with a proven record of helping improve outcomes for cancer patients through personalized medicine,” said Steve R. Carchedi, Chief Executive Officer of Allarity. “His expertise, insights, and passion for matching the right therapy with the right patient will be invaluable to Allarity as we continue to advance our clinical programs and realize the promise of truly personalized cancer care. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pili to our SAB.”

Dr. Pili is Associate Dean for cancer research and integrative oncology and Professor and Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology in the Department of Medicine at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo (New York). He is an internationally recognized expert who has specialized in the role of epigenetic modifications in overcoming drug resistance and modulating responses to immunotherapies. He is also the founder of the University at Buffalo’s Cancer Research Consortium. Dr. Pili holds several patent applications and is conducting several investigator-initiated clinical trials for the treatment of genitourinary malignancies, including renal cell carcinoma. He has published 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals and serves as a reviewer for several medical journals and grants study sections of the National Cancer Institutes and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“As a clinical oncologist looking for new therapies for my patients, I am excited to join the other distinguished oncology experts on Allarity’s SAB,” said Dr. Pili. “New precision treatments, guided by validated companion diagnostics, are in high demand by cancer patients and their treating oncologists. I am enthusiastic about Allarity’s pipeline and DRP® companion diagnostic technology and look forward to working with its team on advancing the Company’s personalized treatments through late stage clinical development.”

Dr. Pili will be joining the following distinguished oncologists currently on Allarity’s SAB: Daniel D. Von Hoff, M.D., Professor at the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Phoenix, Arizona; Ursula A. Matulonis, M.D., Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School; Joyce A. O’Shaughnessy, M.D., Co-Chair of Breast Cancer Research and Chair of Breast Cancer Prevention Research at Baylor-Sammons Cancer Center and for The US Oncology Network; and Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., Chief Oncologist at the Department of Oncology, Rigshopitalet – the Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark and Medical Director of the Nordic Society of Gynaecological Oncology.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, and only treating those patients with a sufficiently high DRP® score, the therapeutic response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including transcriptomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from patient biopsies. The DRP® platform has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 37 out of 47 clinical studies that were examined (both retrospective and prospective), including ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trials of Stenoparib and IXEMPRA®. The DRP® platform, which can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs, has been extensively published in peer reviewed literature.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALLR) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary and highly validated companion diagnostic technology, the DRP® platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of three drug candidates: stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 development for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a post-Phase 3 pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor; and IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubule inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of second-line metastatic breast cancer and in Phase 2 development in Europe for the same indication. Additionally, the Company has rights in two secondary assets: 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer and/or glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), which is the subject of discussions for a restructured out-license to Smerud Medical Research International AS; and LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin and its accompanying DRP®, being developed via a partnership with Chosa ApS, an affiliate of Smerud Medical Research International, for late-stage metastatic breast cancer. The Company is headquartered in the United States and maintains an R&D facility in Hoersholm, Denmark. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.Allarity.com.

Follow Allarity on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllarityTx/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allaritytx/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/allaritytx

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide Allarity’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s NDA submission for dovitinib and its PMA submission for the drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostic for dovitinib, any statements related to ongoing clinical trials for stenoparib for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, or ongoing clinical trials (in Europe) for IXEMPRA® for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, and statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s DRP® companion diagnostics platform in predicting whether a particular patient is likely to respond to a specific drug. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available, the risk that results of a clinical study are subject to interpretation and additional analyses may be needed and/or may contradict such results, the receipt of regulatory approval for dovitinib or any of our other therapeutic candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our therapeutic candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company’s current and future clinical trials and the timing of the Company’s preclinical studies and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form S-1 registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

###

Company Contact:

Jens Knudsen

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors

+1 ‭(646) 627-8390‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

[email protected]



U.S. Media Contact:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown, Inc.

+1 (312) 961-2502

[email protected]



EU Media Contact:

Thomas Pedersen

Carrotize PR & Communications

+45 6062 9390

[email protected]

Attachment