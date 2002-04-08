BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), today announces the launch of retail healthcare products for optimal spinal health and wellness for IMAC patients.



Beginning July 5th, IMAC will offer certified organic, from-the-farm supplements that focus on spine and joint issues, inflammation, overall health, and common metabolic issues. The core supplement offerings will include a men’s and women’s multivitamin, as well as supplements to reduce stress, improve sleep, boost immunity, and combat inflammation for optimal joint health. Physical health and rehab products will be available for purchase to reverse the effects of text neck, poor posture, and the damaging effects of technology on the spine, joints, and soft tissues.

“Our certified organic product line is ultra-premium, made with biodynamic ingredients using regenerative farming practices in top selling categories from organic multivitamins, whole food nutrients, medicinal plants and herbs, probiotics, green superfoods, and super clean protein,” said Dr. Ben Lerner, Chief Operating Officer of IMAC. “I am very excited about the prospect of introducing revolutionary products to our new and existing patients while generating an additional, synergistic revenue stream for the company.”

Grand View Research estimates the global nutritional supplement market size was $359 billion in 2021. According to the research published in April, 2022, the United States Nutritional Supplements Market totaled $87.9 billion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 10 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

