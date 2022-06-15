BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and PURCHASE, N.Y., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Business announced that it is teaming up with Mastercard and First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) to launch a credit card designed to bring value to small business owners. In the coming weeks, existing Verizon Business wireless customers with less than 100 lines and an online account will be eligible to apply for the Verizon Business Mastercard®, which rewards purchases on everyday business expenses such as eligible office supplies, technology, fuel, and more.



"Mastercard has been a key partner to us on our journey to help our customers of all sizes transform their businesses and ensure they are truly future-ready,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “We are pleased to expand this partnership to include FNBO and bring this small business credit card to our customers at a time when we know they are seeking new avenues to expand their business, manage costs and maximize their use of new technologies to solve challenges to drive growth.”

Here is how it works:

The Verizon Business Mastercard®, which is issued by FNBO, will allow small business owners who apply and are approved to earn and redeem Verizon Business Dollars toward devices or accessories for their business. Benefits and features of the card will include:

Earn Rewards on Eligible Business Purchases* : Earn 5% back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, during your first billing cycle after account opening; 1 3% back on Verizon purchases after your first billing cycle; 1 2% back on eligible gas; electronic vehicle charging and office supplies; 2 and 1% back on other purchases. 3

Earn 5% back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, during your first billing cycle after account opening; 3% back on Verizon purchases after your first billing cycle; 2% back on eligible gas; electronic vehicle charging and office supplies; and 1% back on other purchases. Get More for Your Business: Earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases and redeem them later toward new devices or a Verizon Business wireless bill.

Earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases and redeem them later toward new devices or a Verizon Business wireless bill. New Cardholder Bonus: Eligible Verizon Business customers who apply and are approved will receive $50 toward their credit card statement after their first purchase on the card * (maximum one bonus per business account).

Eligible Verizon Business customers who apply and are approved will receive $50 toward their credit card statement after their first purchase on the card (maximum one bonus per business account). No Annual Fee 4 : The Verizon Business Mastercard ® has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. 4

The Verizon Business Mastercard has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. Fill Your Digital Toolbox: The Verizon Business Mastercard ® features World Elite Mastercard for Business ® benefits to help small business owners reach new audiences and grow their businesses, including access to Microsoft Advertising, Zoho Social and Zoho Marketing Pal. 5

The Verizon Business Mastercard features benefits to help small business owners reach new audiences and grow their businesses, including access to Microsoft Advertising, Zoho Social and Zoho Marketing Pal. Assess Your Digital Footprint: Cardholders will have access to Mastercard’s Digital Diagnostic assessment and Digital Doors program, which provides always-on resources for small business owners to set up shop online, grow and manage their business, accept payments, and keep their business protected.

Cardholders will have access to Mastercard’s assessment and program, which provides always-on resources for small business owners to set up shop online, grow and manage their business, accept payments, and keep their business protected. Safe & Secure Payments Experience : The Verizon Business Mastercard ® is contactless enabled. Upon approval for the card, cardholders can begin making purchases immediately online, in app, and at the point of sale after adding it to their mobile wallet.

: The Verizon Business Mastercard is contactless enabled. Upon approval for the card, cardholders can begin making purchases immediately online, in app, and at the point of sale after adding it to their mobile wallet. Experience Peace of Mind: The Verizon Business Mastercard® offers Mastercard ID Theft Protection ™, Zero Liability 6 and Price Protection, in addition to 24/7/365 Global Emergency Services.5

This new offering is the result of a multifaceted partnership between Verizon Business and Mastercard to help provide solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystems. The global leaders continue to work together to couple Verizon’s 5G connectivity with the power of the Mastercard network. Today’s announcement complements Verizon’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its core areas of growth and innovation across mobility, nationwide broadband, mobile edge computing and business solutions, the value market and network monetization.

“Today’s small business owner is looking for smarter, relevant, and customized digital financial products that accelerate their operations and make their lives easier,” said Chiro Aikat, Executive Vice President, Products & Engineering, North America at Mastercard. “We’re proud to extend our relationship with Verizon and FNBO to connect the small business segment through meaningful technology and benefits.”

“FNBO has a rich history of helping small businesses grow and succeed, so we are excited to partner with such a respected brand as Verizon on the launch of their first program for small business,” said Jerry J. O’Flanagan, Executive Vice President, Partner Segment at FNBO.

To find out if your business is eligible to apply for the Verizon Business Mastercard® when it officially launches, visit http://verizon.com/business-mastercard-comingsoon .

ABOUT VERIZON

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

ABOUT FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a leader in the credit card partnership arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. For over 60 years, FNBO has specialized in providing comprehensive credit card programs with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Visit card.fnbo.com for more information.

ABOUT MASTERCARD (: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

*For the Credit Card rewards program, see the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms. Percent back equates to points earned. Rewards redemptions are available online, over the phone or via select retail locations. Please allow up to 8 weeks after you qualify for the statement credit offer for it to be applied to your Account. Promotions and rewards only available on purchases made directly from Verizon. Verizon Business Dollars are earned for every purchase of goods and/or services made by you or any authorized user on your credit card account, excluding refunds, credits (for returned merchandise or otherwise), and disputed billing items (each a “Net Purchase”).

115% back in Verizon Business Dollars for Net Purchases made on the Card at a Verizon operated store, Verizon online, over the phone with a Verizon representative or at an exclusive Verizon Authorized Retailer within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening and 3% back after that. Verizon purchases include purchases of devices, accessories, and the payment of your Verizon Wireless bill and/or Verizon Wireline bill.

22% back in Verizon Business Dollars for qualifying Net Purchases on the Card of eligible gas, electric vehicle charging, and office supplies.

31% back in Verizon Business Dollars for all other eligible Net Purchases made on the Card wherever Mastercard is accepted.

4For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees and other costs, please see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application.

5See your Guide to Benefits when you become a cardmember for details.

6Certain terms, conditions and exclusions apply. To learn more about Zero Liability, visit mastercard.com/zeroliability.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

© 2022 Verizon

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Verizon

Claudia Russo

[email protected]

201-400-5325

Mastercard

Biz Cozine

914-414-1876

[email protected]