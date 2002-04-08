WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (: NFG) Board of Directors approved an increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, continuing its long-history of growing dividend payments. The Company has paid dividends for 120 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 52 straight years. The quarterly dividend rate of 45.5 cents per share, as approved in June 2021, is being increased to 47.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $1.90 per share, which is an increase of 4.4%.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022. The Company has approximately 91.5 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.