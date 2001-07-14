US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today its plan to open new US Foods CHEF%26rsquo%3BSTORE%26reg%3B locations in Merced and Santa Cruz, Calif., Helena, Mont., and Winston-Salem, NC. The additional stores further expand the reach of the CHEF’STORE offering, providing restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs a warehouse-style retail solution to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients by the case and in individual quantities.

The Merced and Santa Cruz stores will join 15 existing CHEF’STORE locations across California. The Merced store will be located at 3275 R St. and will offer its customers nearly 19,000-square-feet of shopping space. Both Santa Cruz and Merced stores are scheduled to open in fall 2022. The Santa Cruz store will be located at 1660 Commercial Way and will offer over 23,000-square-feet for its customers.

The Helena store will bring its third CHEF’STORE location to the state of Montana, joining existing locations in Kalispell and Missoula. Opening in early 2023, the new Helena CHEF’STORE will offer 20,000 square feet of shopping space, and will be located at 2885 N Sanders St.

The Winston-Salem store will be the second CHEF’STORE location in North Carolina. Set to open in December 2022, the new Winston-Salem location will boast 23,500 square feet of shopping space and will be located at 140 Stratford Commons Court.

“The new CHEF’STORES will offer foodservice operators across Northern California, Montana, and North Carolina a new and convenient retail location for purchasing their much-needed food and supplies,” saidJohn Mathews, vice president of sales and marketing for CHEF’STORE. “Merced, Santa Cruz, Helena, and Winston-Salem have a growing community of restaurant owners and culinary professionals. CHEF’STORE is excited to help serve their needs with thousands of restaurant-quality products at competitive prices.”

This year, CHEF’STORE announced the opening of three new stores in Visalia, Calif., Lynchburg, Va. and Spartanburg, S.C. With more than 80 locations across 13 states, CHEF’STORE offers thousands of restaurant-quality products at competitive prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy, deli items and frozen seafood to industry professionals and home chefs alike. Customers can also shop for a wide range of cookware, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is open to the public seven days a week and no membership is required.

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth and its footprint in the cash and carry market to provide an omni-channel experience to more customers. The company rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to US Foods CHEF’STORE in February of 2021. With the addition of the four new locations, US Foods will have 87 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States.

To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit www.CHEFSTORE.com.

About CHEF’STORE

CHEF’STORE offers a customer-centric, warehouse-format shopping experience for wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, CHEF’STORE is also an option for non-profit organizations and the public, and no membership is required. CHEF’STORE locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is owned by US Foods and offers more than 80 locations nationwide across 13 states. Visit CHEFSTORE.com to learn more.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

