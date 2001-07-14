Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) recently announced two promotions and appointments to its Corporate Leadership Group, which comprises Lincoln’s top executive leaders, from the Human Resources organization, led by Jen Warne, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

Kate Feather has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Employee Experience and Talent Development. Michael (Mike) Kellar has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Talent. With their elevation to these newly created roles, both Feather and Kellar have been appointed to Lincoln’s Corporate Leadership Group. They continue to report to Warne.

“Both Kate and Mike are true advocates for our employees and have played a critical role in shaping Lincoln’s people strategy, which includes an increased focus on enhancing the employee experience and talent management," says Warne. “With their leadership, we will continue to enhance our efforts to put in place differentiating practices to attract, develop and engage our people.”

As Head of Employee Experience and Talent Development, Feather will play a critical role in shaping Lincoln’s employee experience and culture, while building organizational capability for the future success of Lincoln’s business and talent. Feather joined Lincoln in 2019 to establish a new function focused on organizational culture and engagement. Since then, she has expanded Lincoln’s employee listening efforts, headed up an enterprise-wide workstream to identify and drive improvements in the company culture and capabilities, and most recently led the implementation of Lincoln’s new enterprise recognition program.

As Head of Talent, Kellar will provide executive strategic leadership and consultation on all aspects of external talent acquisition, internal talent mobility and succession planning. He will also ensure a strong pipeline of talent to drive business results. Kellar joined Lincoln in 2015 as Vice President of Recruiting and has taken on increasing responsibilities, most recently modernizing Lincoln’s recruiting delivery model and leading his team through an increasingly competitive labor market.

About Lincoln Financial Group

