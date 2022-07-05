GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)( TSXV:ZEN, Financial), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, welcomes Ilse Treurnicht to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Treurnicht holds a DPhil in chemistry from Oxford University in the United Kingdom, which she attended as a Rhodes Scholar. Ms.Treurnicht is Managing Partner of TwinRiver Capital, an impact investment firm focused on advancing positive environmental and social impact while delivering strong financial returns. Ms. Treurnicht also brings several years of senior Board-level experience to Zentek, currently serving as Chair of the Public Policy Forum, and a director of the Equality Fund.

"Ms. Treurnicht knows what it takes to build a successful innovation-based company, after overseeing the creation of a 1.5 million square foot innovation hub as CEO of the MaRS Discovery District over the past twelve years," said Dr. Francis Dubé, Chairman of Zentek. "Ms. Treurnicht's knowledge of how academic research can be leveraged in start-up communities, and her active role in creating several venture capital funds will be an excellent addition to our Board. I look forward to working with Ms. Treurnicht and the entire Board and Management teams to continue building a stronger innovation-based company."

Ms. Treurnicht has been awarded 250,000 options at a price of $2.44. These options have a 5-year expiry and vest 1/3 now, 1/3 at the 1-year anniversary date and 1/3 at the 2-year anniversary date.

