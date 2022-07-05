MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) announced today the sale of three of its subsidiary companies: Rari Nutrition, Vibe Holdings Group (Media Hawk) and Palm Nutrition. The companies will be reacquired by Sean Kelly and Chris Bosco, their original founders, effective immediately.

"As Star8 Corporation continues to establish itself as an specialist in the NFT market, we've made the decision to streamline our businesses, honing in our expertise on the NTF space," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corporation.

Rari Nutrition is known for developing a successful ecommerce business which introduced multiple products to the online market through Amazon and its website RariNutrition.com. Rari was acquired by Star8 Corporation in October, 2021.

Vibe Holdings is parent company to Media Hawk, full-service marketing agency that offers its services 100% contract free. For more information about Media Hawk, visit mediahawk.io.

Palm Nutrition is the creator of Healthy Greens, an organic super greens supplement designed to energize, detoxify and alkalize its users. Palm Nutrition was acquired by Star8 Corp., in early January, 2022.

Terms of the sales were not disclosed. To learn more about Star8 Corporation and its portfolio of subsidiary companies, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) - a publicly traded holding company with expertise in technology, NFT experience, and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corporation provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. To learn more about Star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

