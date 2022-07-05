FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio") (OTC PINK:BRGO) , an American holding corporation and global leader in fashion-tech announces its B2B Gearbubble brand has created the world's first print-on-demand (POD) direct to Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) software for jewelry. This innovation piggybacks on its successful Amazon course launch as the company strategically develops a more robust suite of Amazon products and services.

Gearbubble's, Direct to FBA Engine, is a software integration that allows sellers to send products directly to Amazon FBA. Gearbubble sellers can simply click a few buttons and bulk send jewelry directly without the hassle of ever dealing with inventory. This proprietary stand-alone technology fulfills orders automatically.

Continuously innovating, the eCommerce company is the first in its niche that seamlessly integrated Etsy, Amazon, and Shopify. It provides this added value for all its sellers to boost revenue.

Brandon Shelton, CEO of Gearbubble shared, "Gearbubble's current focus is to innovate in the POD space through new technology and products. Our recently launched Direct to FBA Engine continues our tradition of being first to market. Online jewelry sales have been trending upward for the past 5 years and we see that trend continuing. Empowering our sellers to leverage Amazon's large marketplace and FBA fulfillment will help them increase their sales and also generate a new revenue stream for our company."

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio stated, "Being first in technology in the POD space is very crucial. Gearbubble is ahead of the pack with its vertical integration and innovative software. I'm proud to say that we're the market leader in jewelry for B2B."

He continued, "We have been investing a considerable amount in R&D and our efforts are paying off. I want to congratulate Brandon onleading the team on a successful launch. We always want to write the book and let others follow."

Amazon is one of Bergio's core strategic pillars across its entire brand portfolio for hyper-growth revenue while connecting with and broadening its worldwide customer base. It's the highest-ranking eCommerce platform in America and one of the world's largest marketplaces. In 2021, it had almost $470 billion in sales. And, Bergio plans to continue to leverage Amazon to springboard the company forward.

All sales figures and data for Amazon are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its sales reporting system.

For more information on Gearbubble, please visit www.gearbubble.com . For more information on Bergio, please visit www.bergio.com .

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

