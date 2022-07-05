REDMON, OR and LINCOLNSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles (RVs), outdoor, marine and industrial, has introduced its new Expion360 Lithium Power Bundle™.

The integrated system of Expion360 clean power technologies enables control of the electrical power flowing from an RV roof solar panel down through an Expion360 battery to the inverter.

The new Lithium Power Bundle is available for installation today at select Camping World Performance Centers operated by Camping World, the largest RV dealer group in the nation and subsidiary of Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH).

Since the beginning of the year, Expion360 has been offering through Camping World its advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and supporting accessories designed for RVs and marine applications. This has included the Expion360 product line of e360 Lithium Batteries, mounting kits, and battery accessories.

The new Lithium Power Bundle rounds out the offering as an integrated system for RV owners looking for a complete clean energy solution.

"We are excited to launch our new Lithium Power Bundle through the nation's largest retailer of RVs, and RV products and services," stated Expion360 CEO, John Yozamp. "Camping World Performance Centers are second to none when it comes to quality service and value, which we believe is of greatest importance to our customers."

While lead-acid batteries have long been the standard for RV and marine applications, Expion360's lithium batteries offer superior capacity to lead-acid. They are based on lithium-iron phosphate chemistry, which supports a lifespan of up to 12 years, or three to four times that of most lead-acid batteries, and 10 times the number of charging cycles.

Expion360 batteries also provide up to three times the power of the typical lead-acid battery despite being half the weight. Expion360 battery packs are designed to be transported and used seamlessly in many applications.

To purchase Expion360 lithium batteries and accessories, visit Camping World's online store here.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles, outdoor, marine, and industrial. The company sources, assembles and white-labels components and finished products. Its 360 (12V/360Ah) is 3.5x the capacity of the average RV battery and is unique in form factor. Founded in 2016 by the company's CEO, John Yozamp, Expion360 designs and engineers its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. For more information visit, www.epxion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on January 21, 2022, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Expion360 Investor Contact:

Ronald Both or Justin Lumley

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Expion360 Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707417/Expion360-Introduces-New-Lithium-Power-Bundle-Available-Today-at-Camping-World-the-Nations-Largest-RV-Dealer-Group



