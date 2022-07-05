TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on the heels of posting their best quarterly revenue numbers in decades, they have been requisitioned to expand their Earnest Money Capture Solution (the System) to Capital Title of Texas' Dallas Region.

GainClients has partnered with Capital Title of Texas since late 2021 onboarding 35 branches. The successful rollout in these locations led to Capital Title's ultimate decision to use the GainClients platform in the Dallas area. Capital Title of Texas recently requested 18 additional sites, bringing the total to 53. Once completed, 53 branches will have the System to further differentiate themselves from the competition. Staff and users alike have found it to be user-friendly and safe and secure; all in an easily accessible smart-phone solution.

This exciting news comes just after the Company posted its best Quarterly Financials since formation in 2001. The Company has now processed nearly 2000 Earnest Money Deposits over the first 5 months of this year, which represents an over 1350% increase in usage as compared to the last 5 months of 2021.

"We experienced great success implementing the GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Service in our Houston, San Antonio and Austin markets. This success, paired with the Company's responsiveness and commitment to service, made it an easy decision to expand our use of the technology to Dallas/Fort Worth," said Kristy Santelia, President of Escrow and Operations - Houston and Golden Triangle Divisions for Capital Title, a Division of The Shaddock Companies. The Shaddock Companies include a family of companies across the real estate industry. Bill Shaddock has been in the industry since 1987 and has now grown the business to over 12 companies that do business across the United States.

"We have been very fortunate to have partnered with such great companies, like Capital Title of Texas. Kristy and her team have done a wonderful job of rolling out our solution and getting the market's best Earnest Money Capture Solution into the hands of Realtors and Buyers. We couldn't have asked for a better Partner in the Texas Market and we are excited to continue to expand into additional markets with them." Said GainClients' CEO, Ed Laine.

The Company's Remote Deposit Capture Service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves significant time and money for the Title and Escrow Companies that use the software.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About Capital Title of Texas.

Capital Title of Texas is the largest independent title company in the United States. Capital Title has grown and prospered and now serves its statewide customers with over 100 branch offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Beaumont, Austin, San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Texas, and Coastal Bend metroplexes. Capital Title's corporate office, located in Plano, Texas, is directed by the company's Owner & CEO, Bill Shaddock.

Shaddock started in the title business in 1987 as a fee attorney for Dallas Title, which was then the largest independent title company in Dallas. Serving as a one-man operation, Bill filled all the different roles involved in the closing process himself while working from a single office.

Over the next 15 years, Shaddock grew and expanded his operation into the largest fee office network in the state with 25 offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. This network operated as American Title in Dallas, Commonwealth Title in Fort Worth, and First American Title in Houston. In 2006, Shaddock purchased Capital Title of Texas and integrated his existing fee office network into the new company.

Today, the closing teams of Capital Title represent some of the most experienced and reliable residential and commercial escrow officers in the title industry. We assist over a thousand people a month in realizing their dream of home ownership. We count as our customers leading residential and commercial real estate professionals locally, statewide and nationally.

Most recently, Shaddock has founded First National Title Insurance Company, the 9th Largest Title Insurance Underwriter in the United States.

Capital Title today bases its business philosophy on a strong set of values and ideals, which help to guide team members towards our goal of delivering excellence to each of our customers.

See more at http://www.ctot.com

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at [email protected] or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Capital Title of Texas

Kristy Santelia, Division President

[email protected]

713.562.6180

Corporate Office:2400 Dallas Parkway Suite 560 Plano, TX 75093

Cautionary Statements

This corporate update contains "forward-looking information" that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

SOURCE: GainClients, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707109/GainClients-Inc-Announces-Expansion-of-Capital-Title-of-Texas-Relationship



