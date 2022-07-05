LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MCOA), operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector today issued a Letter to Shareholders providing highlights of the Company's recent achievements and its approved reverse split.

To Our Valued Shareholders:

The purpose of this shareholder letter is to provide an update on the Company's recent achievements and its outlook for 2022. During the past year, we have made tremendous strides in our laying the foundation for our acquisition strategy by making accretive acquisitions, thus improving revenues and overall performance at MCOA. We continue to build on this strategy in order to ensure ongoing growth in shareholder value.

Concurrent with our business strategy, we have continued to invest in acquisitions that represent different cannabis verticals. Based on the success of our first acquisition of cDistro, a national and international distribution company, we were able to demonstrate that we can grow a business by capitalizing and increasing its portfolio of leading brands that as a result has generated consistent month-on-month revenue growth over the last twelve months.

To continue to embark on our strategy, we have elected to conduct a reverse stock split in order to reduce the number of outstanding shares in the market. We believe that consolidating our shares, thus making them proportionally more valuable, should potentially enhance our stock price and put us in a position of strength for negotiations as we continue to explore the many distressed assets available to acquire in cannabis.

As reported in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 21, 2022, the Company initiated the process of implementing a 65-for-1 reverse stock split.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 65 shares of the company's common stock issued and outstanding or held by the company as treasury will be automatically reclassified into one new share of common stock. Once effective, this reverse split will reduce the number of common shares issued and outstanding from 12,380,532,543 to approximately 190,469,731.

We believe that MCOA's post-split per-share stock value will enable us to improve the marketability of our common stock and allow us to continue to focus on strengthening our balance sheet, identifying accretive acquisitions, and improving overall shareholder value.

Very truly yours,

Jesus M Quintero

Chairman of the Board and CEO

