OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQX: EVTV; EVTVD), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today the Company's common stock has been approved for listing and is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol EVTV at the opening of trading on, July 6, 2022.

The CUSIP number for the Company's common stock has been changed to 29414V209. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "EVTVD" until trading commences on Nasdaq, at which point the Company's over the counter ticker will be retired and automatically replaced with the Company's new Nasdaq symbol "EVTV". No action is required by any shareholders.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "Listing our stock on the Nasdaq is a milestone achievement for our Company. We've been making considerable progress in the growth of our business over the past year, highlighted by exponential growth in our sales numbers based on completed deliveries of vehicles to our customers, and of course the construction of our new manufacturing facility in Osceola, Arkansas in February. Uplisting our stock to Nasdaq is a culmination of all that work, and we believe that this move will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, expose us to a broader audience of investors and drive increased shareholder value."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

