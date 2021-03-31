PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings ("Bakkt" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKKT).

Class Period: March 31, 2021 – November 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Bakkt lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/bakkt-holdings-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had defective financial controls; (2) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the Business Combination; (3) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (4) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (5) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

