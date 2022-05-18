TOKYO, May 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of customers in the financial and retail industries with new services to be built on AWS. Under this agreement, Fujitsu will deploy these new services for customers in Japan and globally in AWS Marketplace(1). Fujitsu will additionally leverage AWS Professional Services(2) to help customers develop and operate new systems, as well as modernize their existing systems by using the breadth and depth of AWS services.



Fujitsu signed an SCA with AWS to accelerate digital transformation in the mobility industry in May 2021(3). This new agreement, focusing on the financial and retail industries will create new offerings that are an integral new part of the FUJITSU Hybrid IT Service, Fujitsu's cloud service, and will allow Fujitsu to deliver a wide range of customers IT environments and solutions optimized for their needs under its "Hybrid IT" portfolio, which represents one of seven Key Focus Areas of Fujitsu's business brand, Fujitsu Uvance.



Hirohisa Yamaguchi, Executive Vice President, Vice Head of Global Customer Success (in charge of Enterprise Business), Fujitsu Limited commented, "We're excited for this chance to deepen our strategic collaboration with AWS, which allows us to offer ever greater support for our customers in finance and retail as we guide them on their DX journeys with offerings from our Hybrid IT portfolio under Fujitsu Uvance. This latest step will allow us to accelerate the delivery of cloud services that empower businesses to create new customer experiences based on the technologies and experience Fujitsu has cultivated in the financial and retail industries over the years. We also hope to continue to expand our cooperation in other fields."



"The collaboration between Fujitsu and AWS goes back to 2012 and we've successfully helped customers in Japan and globally to meet their business potential by using the AWS cloud. This agreement is another major step toward supporting business transformation for customers in financial and retail industries, where the intensifying global competition is pushing these customers to provide an even better customer experience for consumers. We look forward to working with Fujitsu in these industries to help develop solutions and expand their services offerings that leverage AWS services," said Muneyuki Watanabe, Director, Head of Partner Alliance (Japan), Amazon Web Services Japan G.K.



Collaboration Overview



1. Development and deployment of fully managed services for the financial and retail industries in the new normal era



Using AWS, Fujitsu will develop fully managed services that package everything from cloud infrastructure to services, centered on its "Finplex" financial solution and "Brainforce" DX support service for the financial and retail industries. These new services offer solutions that respond to the unique demands and changes in consumer trends in the new normal era.



In addition to providing developed services directly to customers, Fujitsu is also expanding its outreach in Japan and international markets by offering new services and applications through AWS Marketplace, with a target of offering 10 new solutions or services in 3 years.



2. Providing development and operation services for mission-critical business systems using AWS cloud and consulting services



From January 2022 and onwards, Fujitsu will provide mission critical system development and operation services for customers in the retail or financial services industry, as well as modernization and in-house development of support services for existing systems by using AWS. To help customers realize their business potential, the Fujitsu team will collaborate with AWS Professional Services, a global team of AWS experts.



3. Strengthen system development capabilities on AWS by increasing the number of AWS certified engineers



Fujitsu plans to train its systems engineers responsible for the finance and retail industries to add 600 new AWS certified engineers over 3 years in addition to the current number of approximately 280 to strengthen its AWS system development capabilities and to accelerate the delivery of systems that enable customers' DX.



Roles of Fujitsu and AWS



Fujitsu

Develops and delivers fully managed services for the financial and retail industries, based on its Finplex and Brainforce. Also responsible for the development and operation of customers' mission-critical systems and the modernization of existing systems by using AWS.



AWS

Supporting the design of Fujitsu's fully managed solutions and optimal architecture for systems built on AWS for customers in financial and retail industry.



(1) AWS Marketplace :

A curated, digital catalog where customers can find, test, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services.

(2) AWS Professional Services :

AWS's consulting services to help and accelerate customers' ability to create business value through innovative use of the cloud.

(3) Collaboration in Mobility :

https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2021/0512-01.html



