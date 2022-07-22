NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) ( CSTR) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on July 21, 2022.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 22, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time



Telephone Access: Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf25de12808074bd39c68addbb113aa33 to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar’s website at ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

