LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest communities opening soon in Montebello Hills, Viewpoint and Westridge at Metro Heights. The interest list is growing, and excitement is building for these communities in the new Metro Heights master-planned community in Los Angeles County. Anticipated pricing has been released starting from $1.8 million and prospective home buyers are currently pre-qualifying to be among the first to purchase at Viewpoint and Westridge at Metro Heights by Toll Brothers. The communities are expected to open by appointment for pre-model sales this Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Situated high in the hills of Montebello, Metro Heights is a new, resort-style master-planned community ideally located just a few miles from downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. Prospective buyers will be able to choose from two collections of single-family homes, featuring two- and three-story home designs and exceptional views.

Viewpoint at Metro Heights by Toll Brothers

Viewpoint at Metro Heights offers three distinct floor plans featuring 5 to 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and three stories. Perfect for showcasing the incredible views, home designs range from 2,975 to 3,277+ square feet, include a two-car attached garage, two-story great room, spacious kitchens with convenient center islands, ample counter and cabinet space, and casual dining areas that open to the backyard. The second floors offer 10-foot ceilings, well-appointed primary suites, spacious secondary bedrooms, and a laundry room. The third floors boast a bonus room with a private bedroom suite, and covered deck ideal for entertaining.

Westridge at Metro Heights by Toll Brothers

Westridge at Metro Heights offers only 49 home sites and six dynamic floor plans featuring 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and two- or three-story homes, designed for enjoying the incredible city views. The home designs range from 3,503 to 4,321+ square feet, include a two-car attached garage and 10-foot ceilings on the first and second floors creating an open and airy feeling to complement the open concept design. The luxury outdoor living space is adjacent to the kitchen, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

The Metro Heights Master Plan Amenities

The Metro Heights Master Plan features unparalleled resort-style amenities and gorgeous open space. Residents will enjoy a 5-acre public park, four pocket parks, a scenic promenade and six trails. The 10,000 square foot recreation center will feature multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, and state-of-the-art fitness center. This incredible amenity center also offers indoor and outdoor social gathering spaces as well as several event spaces. The pool area will include a luxury outdoor kitchen, barbecues, and fireplaces.

“Viewpoint and Westridge at Metro Heights are exciting new communities in high demand featuring our latest architectural designs from Toll Brothers,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “These home designs set a new standard for modern living with incredible volume spaces that range from 20 to 30 feet with open concept floor plans and gorgeous exteriors.”

Homeowners will enjoy no Mello Roos, and new homes that offer a range of energy-efficient features built into the design, including solar panels, tankless water heaters, and energy-efficient windows.

Set in Montebello just minutes from downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley, Viewpoint and Westridge at Metro Heights will debut in a new market offering exceptional architecture and Toll Brothers quality craftsmanship coupled with incredible views. For more information, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothersMetroHeights.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

