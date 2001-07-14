To help students who are facing financial challenges successfully complete their post-secondary education, The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae® -- in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund -- is offering $650,000 in scholarships for academic year 2022-23 as part of its Completing+the+Dream+Scholarship+Program.

According to the recently released national research report “How+America+Completes+College,” students who attend college but do not complete are more likely to be first generation college students, minority students, and those from lower-income households. In many cases, it’s a last-minute bill or unforeseen cost that can get in the way of completion.

To assist these students from historically underserved communities, The Sallie Mae Fund’s Completing the Dream Scholarship Program provides up to $2,500 to cover unforeseen emergencies or financial needs that could impact completion. To be eligible, students must be on track to complete their program in academic year 2022-2023 and be in good academic standing. Students attending two- or four-year colleges, as well as career training programs and other post-secondary education programs, are eligible to apply.

The application window is open today and until all scholarship funds are awarded, or until May 31, 2023.

“We are excited for the continued support of The Sallie Mae Fund. Their values align with ours as they understand the importance of higher education by providing these opportunities,” said Dr. Harry Williams, president and chief executive officer, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “A college degree positions students for greater career success and spurs the kind of economic mobility that can change the life trajectory for a student. It’s great to launch these scholarship programs again this year. We value our relationship with The Sallie Mae Fund.”

“We know achieving a higher education can create countless opportunities so it’s especially concerning when students get so close but never complete their degree or program," said Nicolas Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “What’s more, those who do not complete are too often minorities or first-generation college students. Through our partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the Completing the Dream Scholarship program helps remove obstacles to completion, ensuring more students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to successfully complete their program of study. In fact, last year we provided $650,000 in scholarships to 267 recipients across the country.”

“The Completing the Dream gap scholarship was an absolute blessing. As of April 30th, I am officially a college graduate,” said Lisa Snider, one of last year’s Completing the Dream Scholarship recipients who recently became a first-generation college graduate at Grand Valley State University. “I did not know how I was going to pay for school and take care of my family. This gap scholarship fund helped me get to the finish line.”

The Completing+the+Dream+Scholarship+Program is part of a $3 million commitment made by The Sallie Mae Fund to open doors for students from all backgrounds pursuing higher education, including undergraduate and graduate programs, as well as career training and professional certificate programs.

