GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (: SCS) is pleased to announce it has been included on the Forbes list of Best Employers for New Graduates, ranking 43rd out of 300 organizations recognized. This marks the first time Steelcase has been included on the Forbes list. The Best Employers for New Grads list was based on an independent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. young professionals from companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.



“We are honored to be included on this year's list of best places to work for recent graduates, alongside so many other great organizations,” said Donna Flynn, Vice President, Global Talent Management of Steelcase. “At Steelcase, we put our people at the center of everything we do and are proud of our continued efforts to foster a culture that encourages young professionals to ask questions, take risks and explore their passions. We understand the future of work is more than just the products and services we create for our clients; it’s also about helping develop the next generation of leaders.”

To help young professionals reach their full potential, Steelcase offers a wide range of internship and entry-level positions designed to offer real-world, hands-on experience. College students and recent graduates work cross-functionally across the business, supporting a variety of professionals and functions and working on projects that connect to the company’s strategy.

Previously, Steelcase was named to Forbes’ List of America's Best Large Employers for companies with at least 1,000 employees, ranking 147 out of the 500 companies recognized. In addition to the Forbes awards, Steelcase has been recognized by its peers and third-party organizations around the world for its commitments to people, the planet and our communities.



About Steelcase Inc.

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion.

