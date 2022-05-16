Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:






Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson


Courtney Richards

Investor Relations


Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573


(646) 876-9404

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

