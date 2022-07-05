PR Newswire

Company publishes report of environmental, social, and governance performance and highlights from 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR), a self-administered and self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust and member of the S&P 500, published its annual sustainability report. This report covers a variety of corporate responsibility topics, including environmental initiatives, best-employer efforts, corporate governance, and climate change resiliency. The report also presents, Extra Space Storage's 2021 results for emissions and consumption, as well as future targets and goals for additional reduction. Extra Space Storage is the self-storage sector leader in sustainability. Extra Space is the only self-storage company to win NAREIT's leader in the light award, and it is the top-rated U.S. Self-Storage company in environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts by GRESB, S&P Global, and JUST Capital.

"Sustainable business practices and value creation can go hand-in-hand and are complementary goals. We are focused on generating strong returns for our investors, and doing it in a way that creates long-term, positive outcomes for all of our stakeholders," said Extra Space Storage CEO, Joe Margolis.

Highlights from the 2021 reporting include:

75 new solar projects, with total companywide solar production of 36.8 GWhs

Significant reductions in like-for-like consumption year-over-year for energy use (8.4% reduction) and GHG emissions (13.4% reduction)

Updates to ongoing Diversity and Inclusion initiatives

Data on promotions and career opportunities internally for Extra Space employees

Insight into resiliency strategy at Extra Space, highlighting the resource efficiency, technology investments, and its diversified portfolio strategy

"Extra Space Storage's values of Integrity, Excellence, Innovation, Teamwork, and Passion guide all that we do. These values steer us towards a sustainable business model," said Margolis. "I want to thank our team for their consistent efforts to lead, in big-ways and in small-ways, every day. Team Extra Space leads in growing our business while operating with integrity, taking care of our people, helping customers, and doing good in the world."

To view Extra Space Storage's Sustainability Report and other disclosures, visit ir.extraspace.com/sustainability.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,130 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 164.2 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. Learn more on extraspace.com.

