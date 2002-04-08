SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. ( AMTI) (AMT) today announced that the company plans to report top-line data results from its Phase 2 MARKET combination trial of AMT-101 (GI- selective, oral fusion of IL-10) with anti-TNFα in biologic-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The company will issue a premarket press release and host a live webcasted conference call on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).



Conference Call & Webcast Information

To join the conference call via phone and participate in the live Q&A session, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number and unique passcode required to enter the call. A live webcast will be available on the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral biologic product candidates, by leveraging its technology platform to design biologic product candidates in patient friendly oral dosage forms. AMT’s product candidates are designed to precisely target the relevant pathophysiology of disease. AMT’s proprietary technology platform is incorporated in its product candidates, exploiting existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to drive the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that utilizes the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com.

