TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp. (CSE: FENX; FDVXF; Frankfurt: 8FD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced on June 15, 2022. The Company has issued a total 2,050,000 Units ("Units") at a subscription price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $369,000 in this first tranche. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable for one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.23 for a period of two years from their date of issuance.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to continue its Phase 2 drilling program at the Abriaqui Project, with a focus on the area surrounding the newly discovered Prospera Vein (for further information see the Company’s press release of June 9, 2022). The Prospera discovery is significant in that it is near the top of a ridge in the southern block and has shown the highest grades of gold and silver ever recorded on the project. Over a continuous 100 meter sampling of the mine working the massive sulfide core averages 39.2 g/t gold (1.26 oz/t) and 254 g/t silver (8.17 oz/t).

Directors and officers of the Company acquired 800,000 Units pursuant to Private Placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $144,000. This subscription of Units by insiders constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). However, the related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report was not filed more than 21 days prior to closing as contemplated by the related party transaction requirements under MI 61-101 as the insider participation was only recently confirmed.

The Company intends to complete a second tranche closing of the Private Placement in the coming weeks for anticipated additional gross proceeds of up to $2.6 million.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About FenixOro Gold Corp.

FenixOro Gold Corp is a Canadian company focused on acquiring gold projects with world class exploration potential in the most prolific gold producing regions of Colombia. FenixOro’s flagship property, the Abriaqui project, is located 15 km west of Continental Gold’s Buritica project in Antioquia State at the northern end of the Mid-Cauca gold belt, a geological trend which has seen multiple large gold discoveries in the past 10 years including Buritica and Anglo Gold’s Nuevo Chaquiro and La Colosa. As documented in “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Abriaqui project Antioquia State, Colombia” (December 5, 2019), the geological characteristics of Abriaqui and Buritica are very similar. The report also documents the high gold grade at Abriaqui with samples taken from 20 of the veins assaying greater than 20 g/t gold. A Phase 1 drilling program has been completed at Abriaqui resulting in a significant discovery (see Press Releases March 19 and September 28, 2021). The Phase 2 drilling campaign has recently begun.

FenixOro’s VP of Exploration, Stuart Moller, led the discovery team at Buritica for Continental Gold in 2007-2011. At the time of its latest report, the Buritica Mine contains measured plus indicated resources of 5.32 million ounces of gold (16.02 Mt grading 10.32 g/t) plus a 6.02 million ounce inferred resource (21.87 Mt grading 8.56 g/t) for a total of 11.34 million ounces of gold resources. Buritica began formal production in November 2020 and has expected annual average production of 250,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately US$600 per ounce. Resources, cost and production data are taken from Continental Gold’s “NI 43-101 Buritica Mineral Resource 2019-01, Antioquia, Colombia, 18 March, 2019”. Continental Gold was recently the subject of a takeover by Zijin Mining in an all-cash transaction valued at C$1.4 billion.

